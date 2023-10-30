Bill Baxter pencilled in for Colin Parker return

Bill Baxter is reported in “A1” condition ahead of a proposed return to action in the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle on November 5.

The seven-year-old was last seen prevailing in the Topham at Aintree, which made it four wins from five outings since a wind operation, and the long-term plan is to go for Grand National glory over the same fences in April.

Bill Baxter is also entered in the Each Way Extra At bet365 Handicap Chase at Wetherby on Friday, but Carlisle appears to be the preferred option.

“He’s done everything well, he’s summered well,” said trainer Warren Greatrex. “He’s back in and he’s been all good. I think he’s probably improved a little bit from last season, which he has to, but he seems A1.

“The main plan is to go to Carlisle, that will be his start-off point. We’ll aim him there, it’s a nice place to start off again, and then he does have an entry for the Hennessy (Coral Gold Cup).

“We’ll look at that, we’ll see how Carlisle goes and go from there, but I couldn’t be happier with him.”

Tackling Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup over three miles and two furlongs would represent a significant step up in trip compared to Bill Baxter’s successful exploits during a first campaign over fences.

However, he was second at Catterick over a distance only slightly shorter during his hurdling days the previous campaign.

Greatrex added: “It will hold him in good stead that we didn’t really over-race him, especially over that trip – there’ll be plenty in the tank and he will definitely get the trip.”

With regards the ultimate aim of mounting a Grand National challenge, Greatrex is determined to dream big.

“That is the plan, I would love to go to the Grand National,” declared the trainer. “That would be the main aim so we are working backwards from there.”

The Colin Parker has drawn an initial seven-strong entry, with The Real Whacker, winner of last season’s Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham, the headline act.