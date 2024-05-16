16 May 2024

Bluestocking wows with Middleton demolition

By NewsChain Sport
16 May 2024

Bluestocking made light work of the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies’ Stakes at York.

Ralph Beckett’s Juddmonte-owned four-year-old travelled well from the off in the Group Two, stalking Sapphire Seas as Rossa Ryan remained patient on board.

When the Godolphin runner began to falter, Bluestocking was left in front and after starting at 5-2 she was unchallenged when striding to a most impressive six-length victory.

Last year’s winner Free Wind, the 15-8 favourite, was the runner-up this time for John and Thady Gosden.

