Breeders’ Cup a long-term possibility for Saudi scorer Mostahdaf

Connections of Mostahdaf may target the Breeders’ Cup Turf at the end of the year should he continue to sparkle this summer.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt took his earnings to over £1million with a seven-length demolition of a strong Neom Turf Cup field in Riyadh on Saturday.

Jim Crowley’s mount was one of the easiest winners over the two-day Saudi Cup meeting and following his eighth victory in 13 career starts, the son of Frankel may now head to Dubai for the Sheema Classic.

Angus Gold, racing manager to owners Shadwell Estate Company, said plans for Mostahdaf could involve working back from the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Santa Anita in November.

“He hasn’t got back to England yet, so we haven’t sat down to discuss plans,” said Gold. “Obviously, we want to see that he is in good shape and take it from there, but the Sheema Classic is the obvious route.

“I’d be silly if I said anything other than I was very impressed by him. On his day, he is a pretty high-class horse. He seems to go well fresh.

“I thought they did brilliantly to prepare a horse like that through an English winter, to go out and run a race like that first-time out.”

Very soft conditions did not suit when last of 20 in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp in October.

Yet the five-year-old looked in great shape ahead of the Group Three Neom Turf Cup and from an ideal draw at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse, Crowley had the race won turning for home, before he was eased down at the end of the extended mile-and-a-quarter race.

“He was in a perfect spot and all went his way,” said Gold.

Jim said to me that something like aiming him backwards at the Breeders' Cup at the end of the year on fast ground, the mile and a half race, might be an option

“The one thing we do know about him is he loves proper fast ground. He moved beautifully on that fast ground on Saturday.

“Jim said to me that something like aiming him backwards at the Breeders’ Cup at the end of the year on fast ground, the mile-and-a-half race, might be an option.

“We haven’t sat down to make any long-term plans, though. With these sort of horses, it is fairly obvious sort of races. If he goes back to the Sheema, he is going to need a break then, so there will be nothing early.

“Depending on how he comes out of it all, you’d obviously look at Royal Ascot.

“I would say anything mid-summer onwards, anything from a mile and a quarter to a mile and a half would suit.

“He had plenty of speed on Saturday, but we know he stays a mile and a half.

“The options are varied, but we know he goes well fresh and so I think we will pick and choose our spots, but get him through Dubai first in one piece, hopefully.”