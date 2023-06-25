Breeders’ Cup the ultimate goal for Valiant Force

Adrian Murray is targeting further big-race success having got on the Royal Ascot scoreboard with Valiant Force in the Norfolk Stakes.

The Irish handler saddled only three runners at the Royal meeting and as well as Valiant Force’s shock 150-1 Norfolk triumph, Murray also saw Bucanero Fuerte run with real credit in the opening day’s Coventry Stakes to finish third.

Both two-year-olds are owned by Amo Racing and are now set to be campaigned at the highest level, with the Breeders’ Cup highlighted as the long-term aim for Valiant Force having provided Kia Joorabchian’s racing operation with their long-awaited first winner at the summer’s big meeting.

“I couldn’t believe he was 150-1,” said Murray. “I was drawing a line completely through his last run as he ran no race at all that day and with his form with His Majesty before that, I felt he had a right chance.

“He’s probably going to be aimed at the Breeders’ Cup now in November. He will more than likely run before then but having talked to the owner he is keen to go there, so that will be our big target for him.

“He’s a horse with a lot of speed, so I would say we will stick to five furlongs for the time being.”

With Valiant Force being pointed towards America, it could be left to Bucanero Fuerte to fly the flag on home soil with the son of Wootton Bassett set to continue plying his trade in Group company.

Although the GAIN Railway Stakes on July 2 may come too soon for the improving colt, a trip to the Curragh could be on the cards for the Group One Keeneland Phoenix Stakes later in the summer on August 12.

“He’s a really nice horse and I think he’s going to be a really good horse down the road, there’s lots of improvement to come from him yet,” continued Murray.

“He might go for a Group One at the Curragh, but we will need to sit down and have a discussion. He’s entered for a couple of Group Ones but it might be the Phoenix Stakes for him. He’s entered in all the good races anyway, but we’re not going to rush him though.”

Reflecting on Bucanero Fuerte’s Coventry run when third to Aidan O’Brien’s River Tiber, he added: “I would say if he was able to have got a tow into the race longer, he might have got closer the other day.

It still hasn't stuck in. You come here with great chances and you can still get beat, it's a tough game

“I don’t know if he would have beaten the winner or not, but it would have been more helpful for him. It was just the way the race went for him, he was in front and went idle a bit, he was a bit green. But there should be lots more improvement to come from him.”

As well as providing his big-name owner with a Royal Ascot victory, it was the biggest success of Murray’s training career in its own right – something that the Westmeath-based trainer is still coming to terms with.

“It’s been fabulous and I can’t complain, it’s been a great week,” he said.

“It still hasn’t sunk in. You go there with great chances and you can still get beat, it’s a tough game. But we were delighted with the week.”