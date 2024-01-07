Bridgwater and Quinn team up for Sussex National glory

David Bridgwater was back in the big-race winner’s enclosure having saddled Dom Of Mary to a decisive victory in Plumpton’s BetGoodwin Sussex National Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old was the 9-2 second-favourite in the hands of Caoilin Quinn for the £35,000 marathon and his in-form pilot was in no rush in the early stages, biding his time and riding his mount with supreme confidence.

Dom Of Mary gradually worked his way into a position to strike with the business end of the race approaching, and as the field rounded the turn for home, there was only Seamus Mullins’ hat-trick-seeking Tommie Beau left to pass.

The duo jumped two out matching strides, but the momentum lay with Dom Of Mary who took control running down to the last, extending clear and ultimately romping home 10-lengths clear of Tommie Beau who kept on gamely for the silver medal.

“He ran well last time and the time before and he deserved to get his head in front again,” said Bridgwater.

“It was the ideal race for him really. Any of these three-mile-plus races we will have a look at them and I always thought he would be a horse who would win a race like that, so it’s worked out well for once.

“Caoilin rides exceptionally well and I think he is a boy that will be around for a few years yet.”

Dom Of Mary is owned by one of Bridgwater’s long-standing owners in Peter Cave, whose colours were carried to Cheltenham Festival glory by The Conditional in the Ultima in 2020.

I'd love to run him in the race we won with The Conditional really

The handler is now keen to give Dom Of Mary his own shot at Prestbury Park success, but concedes it may have to be the Kim Muir rather than the Ultima depending on how the handicapper assesses his Plumpton triumph.

“He’s been a lucky owner for us and it’s really exciting for Peter and just what the doctor ordered really,” continued Bridgwater.

“He’s won by 10 lengths off 118 so where is the handicapper going to put him? That (Kim Muir) is what I’m thinking.

“I’d love to run him in the race we won with The Conditional really, but he might have to win again (to get in). He’s that type of horse, off a low weight in those big handicaps, he’s going to sneak into it isn’t he.

“We’ll see what’s about and it’s all exciting stuff.”

Dom Of Mary’s success continued a brilliant run in the saddle for the 22-year-old jockey Quinn, who was seen tasting success aboard Gary Moore’s Nassalam in the Welsh Grand National over the Christmas period and has now got his hands on a second prestigious staying prize in the space of two weeks.

He told Sky Sports Racing: “This lad made it very easy for me, he travelled and jumped well which is what you need round here and I know it’s a staying race, but you do need to travel round here.

“I sort of lost my place at halfway, but I wasn’t too worried as they went a good gallop early and just down the hill I was just trying to creep into it as I knew when I did go for him, he would pick up. Turning into the straight he put it to bed in a matter of strides.

“David has targeted this race all year for him and when I first rode him here at the beginning of the season he said this was his big target. We’ve got that now and hopefully he can keep improving.”