Buckaroo foils Homeless Songs in Leopardstown thriller

Buckaroo showed plenty of heart to dig deep and hold off Homeless Songs in a thrilling finish to the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Heritage Stakes at Leopardstown.

Chris Hayes aboard Dermot Weld’s Irish 1000 Guineas heroine had Buckaroo in his sights as the protagonists passed the one-furlong pole, showing all the style that saw her saunter to Classic success at the Curragh in 2022.

Although the 13-8 favourite drew level with Oisin Murphy’s mount in the closing stages, she was never able to get by the tough as teak Joseph O’Brien-trained colt (5-2), who pulled out extra to repel the strong challenge laid down by the returning-to-form filly and register a neck verdict at the finish.

The Qatar Racing-owned four-year-old was denied by the barest of margins at the Dublin track in last year’s Ballysax Stakes but got the better of the result this time around in his first outing since disappointing in last year’s Irish 2,000 Guineas.

The victory also continued the hot run of Murphy since returning to the saddle following suspension.

“He was really straightforward, he had very nice form last year and it was lovely to be on him today,” said Murphy.

“Joseph pointed this race out about a month ago so it was a long time in the planning.

“We must really thank the team at Joseph O’Brien’s because the middle of last year he was quite sick and all the staff at Carriganog, and the vets, did a good job to nurse him back to health. It was looking like it was going to be a real battle.

“He went to post really sleepy, I was slowly away on one here on Sunday so I didn’t want the same thing to happen so I gave him a little nudge out and he relaxed in the race.

“It was a sit-and-sprint sort of race. When she (Homeless Songs) loomed up, she’s a very good filly and she put up a battle. I loved his attitude, he switched back to his outside lead and put his ears back and tried hard. They are admirable qualities.

“Joseph did say he had a little away day at the Curragh, but an older horse like this is always bound to improve from a race.

“He’s a homebred and that makes all the difference.”

Of his fruitless weekend trip, where a flying visit for one ride resulted in a narrow reverse, Murphy added: “It was a shame because on Sunday my family came and I got beat a short head and should have won.

“It was nice to make amends today.”