Buddy One Hatton’s Grace decision on hold until Friday

A late call will be made on Buddy One’s participation in Sunday’s Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse, with Leopardstown’s Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle also an option for Paul Gilligan’s thriving hurdler.

Third to Iroko at the Cheltenham Festival in March before also going close at Aintree the following month, the six-year-old has continued to catch the eye in his recent outings, following up a taking victory at Galway by successfully stepping up to three miles at Cheltenham recently.

Having scored at Prestbury Park off a mark of 147, Gilligan believes Buddy One has done enough to warrant a shot in the big leagues and is preparing his progressive performer for Grade One action at either Fairyhouse this weekend or Leopardstown over the festive period.

“He’s 100 per cent and came out of his race at Cheltenham very, very well,” said Gilligan.

“Fairyhouse is still in the mix, we’re not 100 per cent sure yet. We’ll make a final decision Friday morning and it’s not finalised, but we’re hoping to go.

“It looks a race that may cut up between just Willie (Mullins) and Gordon (Elliott) and John (McConnell) might go as well. I would like to run him in it, but we will see closer to the weekend.

“The only reason he may not go there is it is only two weeks since Cheltenham and if he doesn’t go there, he will go for the Christmas Hurdle (at Leopardstown).”

Buddy One will have to take on some of the best hurdlers in Ireland wherever he makes his next start and his handler is well aware another career best may be required from his in-form gelding to make his mark in esteemed company.

“No matter where he goes now, he will be at the level where he will be taking on all these good horses,” continued Gilligan. “We’re at the level now where we can’t be skipping or avoiding.

“It’s great to have a horse like him and he was really good at Cheltenham I think, but he has got to step up if he is taking on horses like Willie’s Impaire Et Passe and Gordon’s Irish Point.

“We’re aware of that and it is not just a walk in the park now, he has to step up and hopefully he will do.”