Buick gets the call for Emily Upjohn ride in Eclipse

William Buick is to replace suspended Frankie Dettori on Emily Upjohn in next weekend’s Coral-Eclipse, after partnering the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly in a piece of work at Newmarket on Saturday morning.

Emily Upjohn, 10-11 favourite with the sponsors for the 10-furlong Sandown showpiece, worked a mile on the July course with Oaks winner Soul Sister and Mimikyu, who was beaten a short head in a York Group Three on her seasonal bow.

The trio all worked nicely, with Mimikyu in particular looking on very good terms with herself, and the trio finished within a length of each other.

Thady Gosden said: “Following Frankie’s appeal, the owners wanted William to ride and that’s the way we are going. Obviously, William is an excellent rider and we are delighted to have him aboard.

“It is disappointing and frustrating for Frankie not to be riding her, and with William not having a ride in the race he seemed a very sensible option for the owners.

“William had not sat on her before today, but he seemed pleased with what she did. She is a pretty laid-back filly in the mornings.

“Mimikyu always works very well. She has always been a very nice filly.”

Buick won the Eclipse for Gosden in 2012 with Nathaniel and they will team up again at the Esher track, where they could potentially meet Aidan O’Brien’s St James’s Palace Stakes winner Paddington.

Gosden went on: “The Eclipse remains the plan. Although she is coming back to a mile and a quarter after the Coronation Cup, we feel that this is the right spot for her. She likes Sandown, as she has proved before.”Soul Sister, meanwhile, has several options and could be supplemented for the Irish Oaks at the Curragh on July 22, although she also holds entries in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot a week later and the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood on August 3.

Gosden senior said: “I was pleased with all three fillies’ work.

“Mimikyu always works well, the other two are always a bit more laid back about life, but I’m pleased with them. Emily Upjohn is bright and happy and William is pleased with her.

“There is no final decision where Soul Sister goes at this stage, but Emily Upjohn is on course for the Eclipse and Mimikyu is in a couple of places.”