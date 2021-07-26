Busker camp eye Sovereign Stakes
Sir Busker is to seek a first Group success in the Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury next month, after connections decided not to supplement the five-year-old for the Qatar Sussex Stakes.
The William Knight-trained gelding put up a career-best display when third in the Group One Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot behind Palace Pier.
When that horse was taken out of this week’s Sussex Stakes at Goodwood, the temptation was there to add Sir Busker at the confirmation stage – but owners Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds decided the fee was too high.
Sir Busker will instead head for Salisbury’s Group Three on August 12, with the Group Two City Of York on the Knavesmire on August 21 another possible target.
Sam Hoskins, Kennet Valley’s racing manager, said: “He’s really well. We’d love to run him in the Sussex – with Palace Pier out – but the supplement was too expensive, so we didn’t
“He’s going for the Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury.
“He’s in at York in the City Of York, so he could run in both races. The long-term target is the QEII at Ascot in October.”