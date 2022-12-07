Buzz takes another step on road to recovery

Buzz will return to pre-training at Seven Barrows as Nicky Henderson’s dual-purpose star continues his recovery from a pelvis injury.

The eight-year-old has won five times for owners Thurloe Thoroughbreds since being bought out of Hughie Morrison’s yard having captured the racing public’s attention when landing both the Cesarewitch and Ascot Hurdle in quick succession in 2021.

That set the Motivator gelding up for a tilt at the Long Walk Hurdle, but he suffered a fractured pelvis a day before the race and has been on the comeback trail ever since.

His recovery is now set to take a step up as having completed pre-training with event rider Greta Mason, he has now returned to Henderson’s Lambourn base to continue to be put through his paces ahead of an intended return to full training in February 2023.

A statement from Henderson on Twitter read: “Buzz has returned home to Seven Barrows following his recuperation from a pelvis injury.

“Buzz fractured his pelvis the day before he was due to run in the Long Walk Hurdle nearly a year ago. He had six weeks cross-tied in his box here, followed by hand walking and four months at Hillwood Stud.

“Buzz began pre-training with five-star event rider Greta Mason at the beginning of September. Greta and her partner Matt have done a wonderful job building up his muscle strength. We thank them enormously for all the brilliant one on one work they have done.

“He will continue his pre-training using our all-weather gallop and the water treadmill. We will be taking it day by day, but the hope is to have him back in full training by February.”