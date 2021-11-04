Cachet has ‘really live chance’ as she bids for Del Mar glory

George Boughey is excited at having a live prospect in Cachet for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf at Del Mar.

Boughey started training only in 2019 but has already made a big impression and has shown he can compete at the highest level, with Mystery Angel finishing second in the Oaks at Epsom in June.

Cachet has shown she belongs in the top grade too, with excellent efforts on her last six starts since she made a winning debut at Newmarket in May.

She has held her form really well and was third to Inspiral in the Fillies’ Mile back at Headquarters on her latest outing.

“She’s shipped over well, and we’re delighted to have her here. She’s got rock-solid Group One form in England and has handled soft turf and fast turf. She comes here in good shape, and we couldn’t be happier with her,” said Boughey.

“Luis Saez rides – we’re drawn three, so we’ve got a good post position, and she breaks well.

“She comes here with a really live chance, so it’s very exciting.”

Hello You defeated Cachet by a length and a half when winning the Group Two Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket in September.

The daughter of Invincible Spirit has not run since, and trainer David Loughnane is delighted with her condition.

“She joined us halfway through the season, and it was just about trying to get her to relax and settle. Everything clicked at Newmarket in the Rockfel, and hopefully it can click again,” he said.

“I love everything about her and I think she’s a high-class filly, which she has proved already. But I think there’s more to come – and whatever she was doing this year was a bonus to what she’s going to be next year.

“I think she’s versatile, she adapts to the conditions put in front of her and she was doing her best work at the finish over seven at Newmarket.

“She’s very straightforward at home and she was happy to get out on the track the other day, having been in quarantine.”

Mise En Scene (right) comes with a strong run to win the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

The third member of the British contingent in Friday’s race is James Ferguson’s Mise En Scene, who was just a short head behind Cachet when fourth in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket, having won the Group Three Prestige Stakes at Goodwood in August.

“She ran really well in the Fillies’ Mile, and every race she runs she tries 100 per cent. I do think she’s up to that level and I do think she’s up to winning a big one,” said Ferguson.

“She was definitely a lot tighter after the run. It did take a bit out of her, but she’s very lightly raced (and) she’s come out bouncing and ready to go again. Because she’s lightly raced, she’s still got plenty left to give this season.

“Obviously the American style of racing is very different, and there’s a certain element of luck – but if the luck falls her way I definitely think she’s got the ability to take her forward.”

The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile sees an eagerly-awaited showdown between the unbeaten pair of Jack Christopher and Corniche.

Representing Chad Brown – who won this race with Good Magic in 2017 – Jack Christopher has impressed speed figure gurus and is exiting a Grade One success in the Champagne Stakes at Belmont, the same route taken by Good Magic when he triumphed at Del Mar.

Bob Baffert’s Corniche has looked equally smart, and he too is coming off a Grade One victory, in his case the American Pharoah at Santa Anita.

The fillies’ equivalent also has potential star quality, namely Echo Zulu.

Steve Asmussen’s youngster is perfect from three starts and will be strongly fancied to make it four.

But while she has scared off plenty of opposition, both Hidden Connection and Juju’s Map could give her something to think about.

Asmussen said: “We’re unbelievably fortunate to have Echo Zulu running here.

“Being from the first crop of Gun Runner, who won the Breeders’ Cup Classic here at Del Mar, it would be extremely meaningful if she could recreate that sort of success.

“The filly is three from three with two Grade One victories coming in.

“She’s trained beautifully over the circuit and has settled in nicely. We’re expecting a great run from her on Friday ”