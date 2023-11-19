Cannock Park puts Robson on the map at Cheltenham

Cannock Park held on gamely to the land the mallardjewellers.com Maiden Hurdle at Cheltenham for Craig Nichol and Paul Robson.

The five-year-old has been faring well since winning his sole point-to-point start, taking a bumper at Bangor last time out by four lengths.

He was a 15-2 chance in a field of seven at Prestbury Park and made the running from the start, gaining a lead that grew wider as the race developed.

The gelding looked to tire when climbing the hill, but did not fold and toughed it out to prevail by a neck from Innatendue, with odds-on favourite The Kemble Brewery in third.

“He tied up a bit, but he had a bit of an accident at home about four weeks ago and we had to back off him a bit. He’ll certainly come on for it and there’s a nice race at Wetherby at the end of the year we can look at,” Borders-based Robson said.

“I think he wants soft ground and I’m not sure we’ll get that in March, but we’ll see. We can dream.”

Celebrating his first Cheltenham winner, Robson added: “I wanted to come here and win a race instead of somewhere else as it is Cheltenham at the end of the day. It is lovely to come here with a nice horse. I’m pretty much flabbergasted to be fair. It is what everyone says it is, it is a dream (to have a winner at Cheltenham).

“We knew the way he won his bumper and point-to-point bumper that he was a nice horse. Lyall Hodgins rode him that day (at Alnwick) and he couldn’t pull him up and he went past the line 20 lengths clear.

“We just had to hold our time and get him schooled. He was still green today. I walked the track and I thought it was a bit heavy down the back straight, but they have done a great job getting it where it is today.

“I just about beat him up to the line as I was running up next to him!”

Ginny’s Destiny then capitalised on the late fall of market leader Crebilly to land the cavani.co.uk Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase for Harry Cobden and Paul Nicholls at a price of 100-30.