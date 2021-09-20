Casanova and Saltonstall go for Listed gold at Listowel

Adrian McGuinness has two shots at success in the Listed Edmund & Josie Whelan Memorial Listowel Stakes on Tuesday

The Lusk-based trainer is responsible for two of the 11 runners in the one-mile-one-furlong contest, with both Casanova and Saltonstall holding entries.

Casanova comes into the race in fine form having prevailed on his last two outings, winning at Galway before following up at Punchestown last time out.

The five-year-old’s rating has risen from 79 to 99 over the span of those two outings and he will now dip his toe in black-type company for the first time.

“Casanova is improving, he’s just getting stronger and he’s improving no end,” McGuinness said of the Frankel gelding.

“He’s gone up to 99 and with the form he’s in he’s definitely worth a shot.

“He’s a very well-bred horse and he’s in great form, so I’m looking forward to a big run in stakes company from him.”

Stablemate Saltonstall will also take his chance at Listowel, his 12th run in a season that has seen him alternate between stakes contests and big-field handicaps.

His last performance was a 10th-placed run in the Northfields Handicap, where he started at 22-1 and faced 23 rivals over a trip of a mile and two furlongs.

The chestnut already has Listed form, having won the Glencairn Stakes over a mile on heavy ground last season.

“Saltonstall’s record speaks for itself, he won a Listed race for us last year and he’s been a superb horse,” McGuinness said.

“He ran a very, very good race for us the last day at the Curragh, we were very happy with his run over a mile and two (furlongs).

“He’s back to his favourite trip with a little bit of cut in the ground, he seems to be really solid and he’s the highest-rated horse in the race, so we’re looking forward to a big run from him as well.”