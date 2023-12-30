Cheltenham regulars return to kick off 2024

Dual Cheltenham Festival hero Bob Olinger heads a field of four runners declared for the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle on New Year’s Day.

Henry de Bromhead’s charge was brilliant when winning the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle in 2021, and profited from the final fence exit of Galopin Des Champs when landing the Turners Novices’ Chase 12 months later.

The eight-year-old’s form has been in and out since, but he proved at least some of his considerable ability remains intact when making a successful start to the current campaign in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan and he returns to Prestbury Park in a bid for back-to-back Grade Two victories.

Last year’s Relkeel heroine Marie’s Rock defends her crown for Nicky Henderson and Middleham Park Racing, having disappointed on her comeback in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

The line-up is completed by Olly Murphy’s pair of Brewin’upastorm and Strong Leader, ridden by Brian Hughes and Gavin Sheehan respectively.

Brewin’upastorm chased home West Balboa on his seasonal debut in a conditions hurdle at Aintree, while Strong Leader pushed Blueking D’Oroux close in the Grade Two Coral Hurdle at Ascot last month.

“Brewin’upastorm has been an absolute star for the yard. He is not getting any younger, but he is still in good form,” said Murphy.

“He needed his first run of the season, like he does every season. There is not much around for him apart from this race. He retains plenty of ability and I’m looking forward to running him.

“Strong Leader had a good run at Ascot and I think the outer track at Cheltenham will suit him. He seems in good form and he is still relatively unexposed. I’m hoping that he has a good each-way chance.

“He was still quite green at Ascot and there is a small chance I might fit him with a set of cheekpieces. He still has plenty left in the tank.”

The main attraction on the undercard is Stage Star, who concedes over a stone in weight to five rivals in the Paddy Power New Year’s Day Handicap Chase.

Winner of the Turners Novices’ Chase at the Festival last season, the Paul Nicholls-trained eight-year-old landed a third win at Cheltenham when taking top honours in last month’s Paddy Power Gold Cup.

Stage Star faces five opponents on his return to the Cotswolds including Donald McCain’s Richmond Lake, winner of his last four races, and Ben Pauling’s Shakem Up’Arry.