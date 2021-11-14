Cheltenham treble puts Nicholls back in hallowed winner’s enclosure

Paul Nicholls ended a barren spell at Cheltenham in style as Threeunderthrufive, Yala Enki and Timeforatune landed a treble on the final day of the November meeting.

Magic Saint was the champion trainer’s last success at Prestbury Park at this meeting last season, and while plenty had run well since, none had managed to cross the line in front.

Threeunderthrufive righted that statistic, and earned Festival quotes into the bargain, as he landed a dramatic renewal of the mallardjewellers.com Novices’ Chase.

Adrian Heskin was positive on Threeunderthrufive and while Oscar Elite looked to be travelling ominously well when coming down three out, there was still the hill to be negotiated.

But the 11-4 chance stayed on well to beat Does He Know, who had beaten the winner when both were making their chasing debuts, by four and a quarter lengths.

“He improved enormously for his first run at Chepstow and I thought we’d beat Kim’s (Bailey) horse today,” said Nicholls.

“I was slightly nervous it was only 12 days since he won at Exeter, but it was a small field and you’ve got to try to support it so it worked out nicely.

“I’ve just said to Max (McNeil, owner) he’d be perfect for the National Hunt Chase (12-1 with Paddy Power), with something like the Reynoldstown before it.

“He’s a really strong stayer, Clifford (Baker) my head lad just said he’d run well in a National one day and he might be right, but that’s a long way down the line.

“Someone told me yesterday it was a year since Magic Saint, my last winner, which I hadn’t realised, but that’s how it goes sometimes – it’s nice to be back in here now.”

Bryony Frost and Yala Enki then raised the Cheltenham roof with a gutsy success in the Jewson Click And Collect Handicap Chase.

The 3-1 shot was in the front rank throughout, but his rivals appeared to be lining up in behind to launch their challenges with two to jump.

Yala Enki was not for passing though and while The Mighty Don made a late dash for the Grade Three prize on the far side, Yala Enki dug deep to hold on by a length and a quarter.

Nicholls said: “He didn’t take to the fences at Aintree, so I didn’t put him in the Becher. He’ll have an entry in the Welsh National, but I could just take him straight to Taunton (Portman Cup) as that place is made for him and he’s won it twice already.”

Frost said: “He has an abundance of stamina that you can’t use up, but he’s bizarre to ride as going down the back you think he’s on empty – but when I asked him some questions to keep in the race he found for me every time.

“He came up the home straight with his ears pricked and it’s fantastic as I’ve been desperate to get a good win with him and to get it here is great.”

Timeforatune then scored the final goal of the Nicholls hat-trick when landing the Listed High Sheriff Of Gloucestershire Open National Hunt Flat Race under Harry Cobden at 3-1.

The gelding was a half-length victor and now has three bumper contests to his name, one with previous trainer Brian Eckley, with a hurdling debut likely to be his next appearance.

“He didn’t get the best of runs and I knew it was going to turn into a sprint, you can see that all he does is gallop,” Nicholls said.

Timeforatune secured a hat-trick for Paul Nicholls (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

“He’s done well to get himself out of there and gallop all the way to the line, I’m thrilled with him.

“He’s done with bumpers, he hasn’t done a lot of jumping, I think he’d done nothing before we had him so it’ll be good to start from scratch.

“It’ll be a few months before he runs, it might be after Christmas , we’ll get him jumping and see where we go.”

Of his Prestbury Park treble the trainer said: “It’s great, we hadn’t had a winner so three in a day is brilliant.

“I think that might have just put us at the top of the table above the Skeltons, that’ll keep him on his toes!

“I think that’ll be fun for the rest of the season, it’s great to have the horses going well.”