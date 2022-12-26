Nico de Boinville and Nicky Henderson celebrate with Constitution Hill (PA)
26 December 2022

Christmas Hurdle proves cruise control for Constitution Hill

By NewsChain Sport
26 December 2022

Constitution Hill once again made winning a top-level race look easy as he breezed to a 17-length success in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

National Hunt racing’s new star had beaten stablemate Epatante – herself a previous dual Christmas Hurdle winner – by 12 lengths at Newcastle in the Fighting Fifth and the two met again, much to Nicky Henderson’s chagrin.

Briefly the mare looked to be in with a chance on this occasion, as Nico de Boinville just had to slightly niggle on the 1-7 favourite to go forward as they turned into the straight.

But just as at Newcastle, once Constitution Hill was asked a question he responded in kind, and gradually drew further and further clear.

A spring-heeled leap at the last sealed matters and he remains Paddy Power and Betfair’s 4-11 favourite for the Champion Hurdle in March, with Coral unchanged at 2-7.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

King to celebrate Christmas alongside family at Sandringham

news

All Boxing Day trains axed due to strike

world news

At least 18 dead as monster storm brings rain, snow and cold across US

news