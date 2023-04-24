Classic contender Epictetus goes on trial at Epsom

Epictetus bids to stamp himself as a live Derby prospect when he tackles five opponents in the Weatherbys Digital Solutions Blue Riband Trial at Epsom.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Kingman colt was last seen chasing home Classic favourite Auguste Rodin in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster in October.

Though beaten three and a half lengths on heavy ground over the mile trip, Thady Gosden feels both the step up to 10 furlongs and better ground on the Downs will play to his strengths.

“He ran well to be second in the Vertem Futurity at the back end of last year,” he said of the George Strawbridge-owned colt, who will be ridden by Frankie Dettori.

“Obviously, he is a well-bred colt and I don’t think the step up to a mile and two (furlongs) should be a problem for him.

“He won his maiden on the July course at Newmarket nicely and then was a little unlucky not to win the Autumn Stakes on the Rowley Mile, when he was beaten a neck (to subsequent Breeders’ Cup Juvenile runner-up Silver Knott), and the deep ground was not in his favour at Doncaster.

“While Epsom is a totally different track to Doncaster, he is a well-balanced colt.

“He has been pleasing at home, but obviously this is his first run of the year, so he will come on for it.”

Jeff Smith’s famous purple silks will be carried by Oisin Murphy aboard Stormbuster, who beat Godolphin’s Highbank by five lengths at Newbury, before racing alone and finishing last of eight in the Futurity.

Trainer Andrew Balding was not about to make any excuses for the Dubawi colt’s surprising reverse.

He said: “I don’t know whether it was the ground. It was a funny race. We were over the far side racing on our own and obviously it was a disappointing run and he was beaten a long way.

“He has got to step up on that to get back to his best, but he is a horse we have always liked and the extra distance should be to his liking, hopefully.

“He’s been working nicely and looks a nice horse for the year. Obviously, the horse that was second that day (Epictetus), looks potentially a very smart horse, so sets a high level to aim at, but we are fit and well, and hopefully he’ll run well.

“He ran well at Newbury previously and he’s an able horse. If you can forget the last run, we’d be hoping he’d go close.

“He seems well balanced. You never know how he will handle the track until you try.”

Intricacy, also by Dubawi, had subsequent dual winner Imperial Ace in third when taking an extended mile novice at Wolverhampton on his second start in December.

Ed Crisford, who co-trains him along with his father, Simon, says the step up in class will tell them more for the future

“The form of his Wolverhampton win has been franked, but this is a step up,” he said.

“To be honest, we are on a learning curve with him, really. We’ll know a lot more after the race.

“He should suit Epsom. He is a neat, agile horse, so the track should suit him.

“It is a big step up against some highly-rated horses, though, and we’ll know a lot more after.”