Clover eyeing Mill Reef redemption for Al Karrar

Tom Clover is willing to put a line through Al Karrar’s recent run at Ripon and is looking forward to getting him back on track, with Newbury’s Mill Reef Stakes on September 17 a possible option for the youngster.

The Richmond Stakes runner-up was sent off favourite for the Listed Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy Stakes on Bank Holiday Monday, but suffered a nightmare passage, failing to handle the ridges at the Yorkshire track and also finding himself hampered at crucial stages.

However, Clover is keen to look on the bright side and with Al Karrar not emptying the tank in that outing, he is in line to return to the track at the earliest opportunity, with the handler highlighting the straight six furlongs of Newbury as somewhere that could suit.

“He really didn’t handle the track,” said Clover. “He hit the first undulation and then really struggled to travel. It can happen at Ripon and his race was over virtually as soon as the stalls opened.

“Unfortunately it was just one of those things and we can put a line through it. He’s much better than that and fortunately he didn’t have a hard race, so hopefully we can have him out relatively soon and look forward to getting him competitive again in some decent races.”

On future targets he added: “He’s got all the entries. He’s in the Mill Reef and the straight six at Newbury will suit him. That race is on the table and certainly an option, but I don’t know for definite where we will go.”

Rogue Millennium, here winning at Lingfield, is to remain at 10 furlongs for the rest of the season (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Clover also provided an update on Rogue Millennium, who is nearing a return to action having been off the track since finishing down the field in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

She is due to remain at 10 furlongs for the rest of the season, with the Kremlin House Stables handler excited about the future for the smart daughter of Dubawi.

“Rogue Millennium looks really, really well and she is a good-sized daughter of Dubawi who should improve from three to four I hope,” said Clover.

I imagine we'll stay at 10 furlongs now, particularly if we are going to run on easy ground

“She would just appreciate getting her toe in and there are a couple of Group Threes for her in October which we are working back from. One is the Pride Stakes at Newmarket (October 7) and the other is a race over 10 furlongs in Saint-Cloud. I’d imagine she would take in one of those, all being well, before thinking about her career as a four-year-old.

“In the Oaks she shaped like she wanted 10 furlongs and she ran very well up at Newcastle in the Group Three Hoppings Stakes. I imagine we’ll stay at 10 furlongs now, particularly if we are going to run on easy ground, but I certainly wouldn’t rule out a mile and a half again next year.”