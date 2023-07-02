Commanche Falls shows plenty of Dash at the Curragh

Dual Stewards’ Cup winner Commanche Falls added a Listed race to his CV when registering a determined success in the Jebel Ali Racecourse & Stables Dash Stakes at the Curragh.

Winning for the 10th time in his career, the six-year-old was having his first run in Ireland as he came home a length and a quarter clear.

Coming in off arguably a career-best effort when third behind his Michael Dods-trained stablemate and July Cup fancy Azure Blue in the Duke of York Stakes, he was sent off the 5-4 favourite.

By halfway Connor Beasley was hard at work as Anthem National and Mooneista went for home.

However, a trait in most of Commanche Falls’ victories is that the strongest part of his race is the finish and when he hit the front just over a furlong out, he was only just getting into top gear.

He had Anthem National back in second, with Mooniesta a further half-length back in third.

The winner was cut to 12-1 from 14s for a third win in the Coral Stewards’ Cup by the sponsors.

Dods’ daughter and assistant Chloe said: “He always takes a while to warm into his races and you would be worried if he wasn’t like that. Connor thinks he will be a better horse in a better race.

“He’s really chilled at home and doesn’t sweat at all. He’s a very chilled out horse and good to train.

“The races for him in the UK are quite limited, so that’s why we came here. I don’t think we will be put off coming here again if there is something.

“He got too high to run in handicaps and has stepped up to stakes races. He’s performed well in them and my dad said the York run was probably his best run.

“We were going to go to Ascot for the Wokingham but he was too high and came here instead.”