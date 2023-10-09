Corach Rambler being aimed at Kelso for seasonal return

Grand National winner Corach Rambler will begin his season at Kelso – ground permitting – before a potential crack at the Betfair Chase.

Russell has targeted the Edinburgh Gin Chase at the Borders track close to home on October 28 before bigger targets await.

While a return to Aintree is being considered, Russell admits that off his new handicap mark of 159 emulating the likes of Tiger Roll and Red Rum will be difficult.

“We’re going to start him off at Kelso at the end of the month, providing the ground is OK, and then we’ll have a good look at the Betfair Chase at Haydock. That should give us a good idea of where we stand against these Graded chasers and we can then make a bit more of a plan on how his season will look,” said the newly-unveiled William Hill ambassador.

“It would be great to go back to the National as we know he loves it around there, but it’s obviously going to be a harder task this time given he’ll be much higher in the weights.

“I’m not sure if we know quite how good he is because to win a Grand National like he did and to be as fresh as he was after it out was something you don’t see very often.

“Scu (Peter Scudamore, partner and assistant) couldn’t believe how well he felt after it and if anything we think he’s improved again over the summer. The way he goes about things makes me think there might be a lot more under the bonnet that we don’t know about, which, if true, is incredibly exciting for all of us.

“He is different to any other horse I’ve ever been associated with. He just does things differently and he really does tell you how he’s doing and the mood he’s in. He’s so smart and clever in everything he does and we can’t wait to get the season under way with him.”