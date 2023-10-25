Corach Rambler to make Kelso comeback
Corach Rambler will start his season off at Kelso on Saturday, rather than Cheltenham.
The Grand National hero is all set for the Edinburgh Gin Chase at the Borders track, in preference to a handicap at Prestbury Park.
William Hill ambassador Russell said: “We could have gone to Cheltenham, but we just thought with this being a limited handicap it was the better option. He doesn’t have to give quite as much weight away and it should suit him nicely.
“He’s in really great form at home and everything he’s shown us so far suggests he’s still going as well as he did before the Grand National.
“You can never be sure how much these races take out of a horse, but he seems really well in himself and we’re looking forward to getting him going. He doesn’t take an awful lot of work to get fit and we took him for a racecourse gallop at Ayr which will have hopefully brought him forward too.
“He owes us absolutely nothing and he’s just a real joy to have in the yard.”
