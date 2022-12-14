Cotswold Chase confirmed as next target for Protektorat

Dan Skelton has confirmed Protektorat will not run in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase on Boxing Day – instead continuing his path to the Cheltenham Gold Cup in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase at Prestbury Park on January 29.

Third in the blue riband behind A Plus Tard in the spring, the seven-year-old reversed that form with Henry de Bromhead’s misfiring champion in style when making a statement in Haydock’s Betfair Chase last month.

He came home an unchallenged 11 lengths clear of the second Eldorado Allen when scoring on Merseyside and with Skelton’s focus on keeping momentum high ahead of another tilt at the Festival’s showpiece contest, Kempton’s Christmas feature will have to take a back seat on this occasion.

He said: “The plan is he will go to the Cotswold Chase then the Gold Cup. He has come out of Haydock really well and looks fantastic.

“The reason for not going for the King George is that I don’t want to run him right-handed which isn’t necessarily in his favour, get beat, then get left with a rebuilding task on your hands to get him in shape for the Gold Cup.

“To win a Gold Cup I think you have got to have a very smooth preparation and I can just see a King George being an unsmooth preparation.

“The reason I entered him is I thought if all the weather we are currently having happened and they suddenly rearranged for Cheltenham on New Year’s Day then I would want to be in it

“I think we will try a King George one day for sure, but I don’t want to do that at the moment as I think there is a smoother route for this horse to take.”