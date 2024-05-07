Cox looking towards Haydock for Jasour before Royal Ascot

Clive Cox is keen to run Jasour in the Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Sandy Lane Stakes en route to the Commonwealth Cup having bounced back to top form at Ascot last week.

An impressive winner of the July Stakes last summer, he lost his way in the second half of the season when set some lofty assignments by his connections.

The hard work of his trainer and his team were justified on his return to action where he reignited Group One dreams with a stunning success in the Group Three Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes.

That immediately brought the Commonwealth Cup itself at Royal Ascot into the equation, but before he tries to replicate the triumph of Golden Horde for the same connections in 2020, he could head to Haydock on May 25 for the Group Two sprint which feeds nicely into the Royal meeting and could also see the return of Vandeek.

“He’s come out of the race at Ascot really well and I was very happy with that performance,” said Cox.

“He was an impressive winner of the July Stakes last year and since then we did just have things go against us a little bit and he came a little bit keen in the second half of the season.

“The team at home have done a great job and he’s had a really good winter and that success in the Pavilion was very pleasing indeed – it couldn’t have been a better start to his three-year-old campaign.

“I think we will take in the Sandy Lane, that would be a tried-and-tested route. It is an obvious path for a horse of his calibre.

“I’m just pleased he settled well and gave such a good account at Ascot last week.”