Crisfords eager to test Wigmore Street potential
Ed and Simon Crisford expect to learn a lot more about Wigmore Street after his second run next month.
The American Pharoah colt made a striking debut at Kempton recently, sprinting five lengths clear in the closing stages against some well-bred rivals.
A general 33-1 chance for Derby glory, the Michael Tabor-owned Wigmore Street will run under a penalty before potentially having his sights raised.
“He won well, but he’s still quite a raw horse,” said joint-trainer Ed Crisford.
“I think we’ll definitely give him another run on the all-weather in January under a penalty and we’ll take it from there.
“We’ll learn a lot more about him on his second run, so we’ll see how we get on and then we can make a plan.
“It was a little bit to do with the ground why he wasn’t out (on turf), but a lot of horses just take time because they are so weak.
“In the middle of the summer, sometimes you’ve just got to be patient and he was one of those that was showing signs he was a little bit backward, so we gave him that time.”
