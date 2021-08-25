Danyah booked for Park Stakes action

Owen Burrows is eyeing a Park Stakes comeback for the Shadwell-owned gelding Danyah

The four-year-old was last seen winning the valuable Moet & Chandon International Stakes at Ascot on King George day, after which a step up to Grade Two level was planned in the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.

Unfortunately injury scuppered that plan as the horse was withdrawn on the morning of the race, having pulled out of his box lame on his left hind leg.

The gelding has since recovered and has the Cazoo-sponsored Park Stakes on the final day of Doncaster’s St Leger meeting pencilled in for his return to action.

“He’s come back sound, he’s just cantered in front of me and he looks well,” said Burrows on Wednesday.

“I left him in the Park Stakes at Doncaster so fingers crossed that will be the plan now, all being well.

“He wasn’t quite right on his left hind (leg), we’ve identified what it was and he’s back sound now so we’ll see if we can get him to Doncaster.

“He’s missed a little bit of work, but obviously he was fit at the time so it shouldn’t be a problem, it’s two weeks on Saturday so we’re on track still, all being well.”

Burrows is also likely to step up in grade with Albasheer, who is also owned by Shadwell and was beaten a head by the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Jumby when contesting a six-furlong conditions event at Salisbury on Tuesday evening – his first run of the year.

Danyah already has winning form at Doncaster (Dan Abraham/PA) (PA Archive)

“It was a bit tactical and he’s going to come on a bundle for that,” the trainer said of the performance.

“He just got tired there in that last half a furlong and just allowed Eve’s horse to come back and nab him on the line.

“It was a little bit disappointing not to win, but he seems fine this morning and he’s trotted up well.

“It was a good performance by Jumby because he was wrong at the weights and giving us the 4lb penalty, it was a little bit slow with the three runners and it was a bit more tactical than I might have hoped.

“It turned into a bit of a sprint, Jim (Crowley, jockey) said he handled the six (furlongs) fine but I don’t know whether he’s quite an out-and-out sprinter, I think he might just fall into that seven-furlong category.”

Albasheer (right) in action in last season’s Champagne Stakes (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Archive)

The Listed Dubai Duty Free Cup Stakes could now be on his agenda, a race that would see the bay return to the seven furlong trip over which he ran credibly in the Champagne Stakes and the Dewhurst Stakes as a two-year-old.

“I’ve got a Listed race pencilled in for him at Newbury,” said Burrows.

“It’s back up to seven (furlongs) at the Dubai Duty Free meeting, we’ll have a look at that as the timing’s nice, fingers crossed we can get back out and on the road with him.

“He’s a horse we’ve got for next year, it’s a case of getting him on track and learning a bit more about him, but we won’t be getting too excited this year or doing anything too extravagant entry-wise.”