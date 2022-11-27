Dawn Rising snatches dramatic Monksfield win, as American Mike disappoints

Dawn Rising scooped Grade Three honours when scoring at 10-1 in a dramatic renewal of the John Lynch Carpets & Flooring Monksfield Novice Hurdle at Navan.

Winning rider Mark Walsh was content to restrain the former Bahrain Trophy runner-up for the majority of the contest as 2-7 favourite American Mike and his chief market rival Affordale Fury disputed things up front.

In fact, that duo looked to have the race to sort out between them as the quartet taking part turned for home and it was Noel Meade’s charge in the hands of Bryan Cooper who was beginning to take control before crashing out at the final flight.

That appeared to hand American Mike a fortunate victory, but Walsh and the Joseph O’Brien-trained Dawn Rising had been staying on strongly from off the pace and wore down the Champion Bumper runner-up in the closing stages.

The winner was handed a quote of 12-1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival by Paddy Power.

“I didn’t think three from home that we would be winning, but he was gradually closing them down,” said Frank Berry, racing manager for owner JP McManus.

“It looked like they went quick up front and just paid the penalty for it. I’d say he would have won anyway (if the leader had not fallen at the last) as they got very tired up in front.

“He just kept galloping away and doesn’t mind the ground. It’s nice to win anyway.

“We’ll see where we go from here and maybe find something around Christmas.”

O’Brien was also on the scoresheet when Comfort Zone produced a performance befitting of his name to open his hurdles account in the Bar One Racing 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle.

The 100-30 second-favourite barely broke sweat in the hands of JJ Slevin as he recorded a taking six-length success and was introduced into the Triumph Hurdle market at 20-1 by both Paddy Power and Betfair.

“He stays a mile and a half well on the Flat. His last run at Leopardstown when he was third to Zoffman was a good run,” said assistant trainer Brendan Powell.

“The idea today was to get him jumping and let him finish. He jumped great and travelled beautiful. JJ said three out he knew he was going to be thereabouts. He jumped the last well and kept galloping.

“He’s done plenty of schooling at home and jumped very well. Hopefully he’ll be another good juvenile.”