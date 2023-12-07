De Bromhead opts for Leopardstown over Sandown with Captain Guinness
Henry de Bromhead had a change of heart with Captain Guinness and his two-miler will now run at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting instead of in Saturday’s Tingle Creek.
The eight-year-old made a winning return to action in the Fortria Chase at Navan and looked set to be the main challenger to Nicky Henderson’s Jonbon at Sandown.
However, with the Navan race only being three weeks ago, De Bromhead felt his charge would be better served with a longer break and he will instead remain closer to home for the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase on December 27.
“We changed our minds with Captain Guinness and decided to go to Leopardstown over Christmas instead. He is great and not a bother on him, but we went that route last year and said we’d stick to that,” said De Bromhead.
“The Leopardstown race is always good but with travelling and everything and it being just three weeks since the Fortria, we said we’d wait until Christmas.
“He was brilliant in the Fortria and we were delighted with him.”
