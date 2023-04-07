Desert Cop speeds to All-Weather Finals Day success

Desert Cop blitzed the opposition to win the talkSPORT All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Conditions Stakes in fine style at Newcastle.

Andrew Balding’s son of Oasis Dream possesses a speedy pedigree and advertised his potential with a bloodless victory at Kempton in February – and it was more of the same at Gosforth Park as he landed the £150,000 contest won by some handy speedsters over the years.

After Shaquille, one of the market leaders failed to enter the stalls and was withdrawn at the start, it was Mick Appleby’s Michaela’s Boy that led the field along in the early stages.

However, Oisin Murphy aboard the 11-1 winner was always travelling smoothly tracking the pace, and having gone for home approaching the one-furlong pole, the race was soon over as a contest – with the Jeff Smith-owned colt scorching clear of the running-on 2-1 favourite Shouldvebeenaring, who stayed on into second, beaten one and three-quarter lengths.

Balding was represented by his wife Anna-Lisa, who said: “It’s always great to get winners for Jeff (Smith, owner) as he’s so enthusiastic but sadly he’s not here today. We had a disappointment in the first (race) but for Desert Cop to go and do that is fantastic.

“Oisin got off him and was very complimentary, I think it will be an exciting year for him.

“I think today was definitely going to answer questions for the trainer as to what we do in the future, so I imagine we’ll get him home and have a look at everything. Jeff is so involved – usually 20 minutes after the race he has an idea!

“He had something to find on the figures but he’d shown enough at home to warrant running”

Arabian Storm failed to fire in the opening Burradon Stakes for the team of owner, trainer and jockey, but he was reported to be none the worse after coming home ninth.

Balding added: “The first race was really disappointing as he’s a lovely horse, by Kingman out of Arabian Queen and he’s worked very well, but we’re not dealing with machines, he’s pulled up fine.”