Desperate Hero delights Channons with Newbury win

Desperate Hero benefitted from a positive ride from Tom Marquand when running out a ready winner of the Highclere Castle Gin Handicap at Newbury.

Despite being 6lb above his last winning mark, the Jack Channon-trained grey had the race sewn up at halfway.

He was a little unlucky at Goodwood last time out when drawn on the wrong side, but Marquand made sure there were no excuses this time on the 4-1 chance.

Jack Channon said: “The horses are running well and in great form. He was chinned in a Racing League at Yarmouth, but today Tom said that after two strides he had won.

“The stallion (Captain Gerrard) put a lot of speed into him. He’s a lovely horse to have around.”

Mick Channon said: “Peter (Taplin, owner) and me grew up together and bred this horse who is a smasher.

“He ran a belter when drawn on the wrong side at Goodwood and has run well throughout the year.”

George Boughey’s Spangled Mac (15-2) came from almost last under William Buick to win the Heart Bingo Summer Sizzler Handicap, displaying a smart turn of foot.

Assistant trainer Henry Morshead said: “He’s a great fun horse to have and seven furlongs is perfect for him.

“It was a fabulous ride by Will to bring him through the eye of a needle and finish off so well.”

Roger Teal looks to have a nice prospect on his hands in the shape of Dancing Gemini (11-2) who wore down Fire Demon late on in the Chapel Down British EBF Maiden Stakes.

“First time out he was backed from 20-1 down to 5-2 but was too green to do himself justice,” said Teal.

“Then he ran into a good one at Ascot (Richard Hannon’s Rosallion).

“He’s proved today that he’s a good horse to go forward with.

“I’ll let the dust settle and might run him once or twice more, no more than that as he’s a good prospect.”

The Charlie Fellowes-trained El Jasor (11-2) burst impressively clear to win the Brian Rycraft Memorial Handicap under Jamie Spencer.

“I think the step up to a mile and a half has helped him. He’s still a bit of a baby, but the ground suited us well. He’s a horse that needs to be on the pace as he does tend to just gallop, but Jamie said the more he got at him the more he found,” said Fellowes’ assistant Mike Marshall.