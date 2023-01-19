Destiny has Sidney Banks date at Huntingdon

Tom Lacey has nominated the Urban Logistics Reit Sidney Banks Memorial Novices’ Hurdle as the next port of call for Ginny’s Destiny as he looks to tee up a shot at the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival.

Having opened his hurdles account in impressive fashion at Warwick on his penultimate start, the son of Yeats was upped to Grade Two company when returning to the track for the Leamington Novices’ Hurdle last weekend.

Sent off 11-2, the seven-year-old ran a fine race to finish second, only giving way to Dan Skelton’s progressive winner Grey Dawning in the closing stages.

Although a juddering error two out did little to help his cause, Lacey believes testing ground was the main reason Ginny’s Destiny was unable to haul in the winner and is now eyeing up a run at Huntingdon on February 9, which could lead to an outing at the Cheltenham Festival a month later.

He said: “I think if the ground might have been a little bit better we might have had a different result, he just didn’t pick up on that really heavy ground.

“I think we’ll probably look at the Sidney Banks and then maybe the Coral Cup. A fast run two-mile-five Coral Cup round Cheltenham might suit him.

“He’s gone up 2lb and is 135 now. He would have got in Tea Clipper’s year (2021), but last year the lowest rated horse was 137, so I think you need to be north of 137 really to get in.”

Lacey rates Ginny’s Destiny as a future chaser, but was also impressed by the way his charge rallied after his mistake at the second last in his recent outing.

“He can’t wait to jump a fence can he,” continued Lacey. “He hit the line strong and fought off the third horse having gone through the second last and flattened it. That would have stopped a lot of horses.

“I don’t see why he won’t get three miles in time, but that’s for further down the road.”

Stablemate Glory And Fortune will revert to hurdles at Newbury on February 11 as he bids to defend his Betfair Hurdle crown.

The eight-year-old struck at 20-1 in the race 12 months ago and having struggled over fences this term, returns to the smaller obstacles at the same price with the sponsors to do the double.

“The Betfair Hurdle is his target,” confirmed Lacey.

“I think we’re in danger of wasting a season if we continue over fences, so we’ll be going to the Betfair and then have a think about Cheltenham.

“It is going to be very hard for first-season novices to get into those sort of races now requiring four runs, so I think if we can get him back on track, I see no reason why he can’t be competitive.”

The Cottage Field Stables handler also provided details on the impending return of Lossiemouth, who hasn’t been seen since finishing fifth behind Stage Star in the 2021 Challow Hurdle.

Prior to that the eight-year-old had won three on the bounce over hurdles, including the Grade Two Winter Hurdle at Sandown – and with an intended race at Lingfield succumbing to the latest cold snap, the Esher track looks likely to be the venue for his reappearance.

“He’s been plagued with problems and there’s a massive team behind the scenes getting him right – farriers, physios, vets,” explained Lacey.

“He’s made of glass but on his day he’s a very good horse. He will probably go to Sandown on February 4 for £100,000 Virgin Bet Heroes Handicap Hurdle.”