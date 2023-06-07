Diamond sparkles at Nottingham to stake Ascot claim

Karl Burke took the wraps off another exciting two-year-old at Nottingham when Beautiful Diamond scorched the turf in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

A £360,000 breeze-up purchase, the daughter of Twilight Son was easy to back all morning before late money saw her go off the 100-30 second favourite.

Having broke smartly from the stalls under Clifford Lee, she was travelling smoothly throughout behind Rainyniteingeorgia.

When Lee decided it was time to make a move, the response was immediate and she shot clear to win by three and a half lengths.

Burke is well stocked in the juvenile division this season and saddled the first two home in the Listed Marygate Stakes at York over five furlongs in Got To Love A Grey and Dorothy Lawrence, leaving some decisions to be made around his Queen Mary Stakes contenders.

“I was delighted with that, she’s obviously a very smart filly with a high cruising speed,” said Burke.

“Clifford gave her a good ride and she’s had a very easy introduction there, it couldn’t have gone much better.

“I didn’t feel any extra pressure because of the price tag because I didn’t actually buy her! Richard Brown, who buys a lot for Sheikh Rashid (owner) bought her, so I’d say he was feeling the pressure more than me but he was delighted, and relieved as well I think.

“Got To Love A Grey will definitely go to Ascot. I was pretty sure she was going Queen Mary, but I’ll have her chat with the Middleham Park guys (owners) as Beautiful Diamond looked a little bit special there and Got To Love A Grey would stay six furlongs.

“They are two very good fillies and I wouldn’t like to split them at this stage and Elite Status is in great form too since winning the National Stakes, he’ll be going to Ascot as well.”

Betfair and Paddy Power introduced the winner at 6-1 for the Queen Mary.