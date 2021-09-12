Discoveries on top in Moyglare Stud Stakes

Discoveries provided Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley with yet another Irish Champions Weekend success in the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Harrington and Foley teamed up for a treble at Leopardstown on Saturday, highlighted by the Group One victory of No Speak Alexander in the Matron Stakes.

Discoveries was sent off at 17-2 to emulate her, having finished third behind the reopposing Agartha in the Debutante Stakes over the course and distance just three weeks ago.

Agartha looked likely to follow up after seeing off a number of challengers, but she was unable to resist the late surge of Discoveries, with three-quarters of a length separating them at the line.

Jessica Harrington with Alpha Centauri (PA) (PA Archive)

Harrington said: “To win two Group Ones this weekend is just something else.

“She’s a lovely filly. She’s completely different to her full-sister Alpha Centauri, who was a big grey.

“This filly has done a lot of growing and has a lovely temperament – she’s not as feisty as Alpha.

“Her half-sister Alpine Star was different again. How can I be so lucky to have three fillies out of the same mare that have all won Group Ones?

“This filly was green first time she ran and then she won her maiden. We hoped she’d win the Alpha Centauri Debutante, but the ground came up soft that day and she goes on top of the ground.”

Foley said: “I don’t want this weekend to end, it’s been phenomenal.

“I thought I’d get close to Declan (McDonogh, on Agartha) today as I was riding her a bit different on a bit of better ground. The plan was to sit closer to them and she was well drawn in stall eight as she likes a bit of room.

“She is a very, very good filly, there was no hiding place today and I knew she had stepped forward from the Debutante.

“She was quite green still and had never gone that fast in her life.”