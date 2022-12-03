Dixon Cove keeps up perfect record since moving to Britain

Dixon Cove secured some valuable black type with a gritty display in the Boylesports Moneyback Meetings Everyday Fillies’ Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree.

Snapped up by Paul Nicholls following some creditable efforts in defeat in France, the three-year-old won as she liked on her British debut at Hereford last month, earning her a step up to Listed class.

Harry Skelton had to get to work aboard the even-money favourite halfway up the straight, but to her credit Dixon Cove answered his every call and passed the post with a length and a quarter in hand.

Gordon Elliott’s Calico filled the runner-up spot, with French raider Isaline De Chandou third.

Nicholls’ pupil assistant, Conor Houlihan, said of the winner: “That was brilliant – she’s a real tough filly. Harry was very happy with her and said she’ll jump a fence in time.

“She showed she has real grit and determination to get through the line.

“I’m not sure where Paul will go with her now, but she’s won a Listed race now so she’s already a nice filly and the future’s bright with her.”

Strong Leader claimed a third win from four starts in the Boylesports Best Odds Guaranteed Novices’ Hurdle for Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen.

Impressive in winning at Warwick bumper in May, the son of Passing Glance finished second at Cheltenham on his reappearance before making a successful transition to hurdling at Uttoxeter three weeks ago.

The five-year-old was a 2-1 shot to follow up and after tracking Jaramillo to the final flight, he picked up well on the run-in to score by eight lengths from 7-4 favourite Etalon.

“Jumping hasn’t come naturally to this lad at all and it’s probably an understatement saying that,” said Murphy.

“He was a lot more professional through his race today, switched off good and I thought he jumped well on the whole. There’s still probably plenty to brush up on, but he’s a horse we’ve always liked, his bumper form is good and he’s going in the right direction over hurdles.

“He’s one to look forward to, but we might just go small again without going into Graded company just yet. We’ll have a chat to the owners and see.

“We could look at the Tolworth Hurdle if it wasn’t Sandown soft, but maybe we’ll save a fancier target until the spring as he definitely wouldn’t want heavy ground.”

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Broadway Boy made it third time lucky in the Boylesports Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing Novices’ Handicap Hurdle.

The four-year-old had finished second in his two previous outings, most recently chasing home the exciting Authorised Speed – a winner at Sandown earlier in the day.

Turning for home it looked like the 5-2 chance might have to make do with minor honours once again on Merseyside, but he knuckled down for pressure after the final flight to get up and beat Brandy McQueen by just over four lengths under the trainer’s son Sam.

“He finished like a train on his first run at Market Rasen and then he was second to Authorised Speed last time,” said Twiston-Davies senior.

“I thought he wasn’t going to win on the way round today, but he’s run on well. Staying is definitely his game and next season he’ll be a good chaser.”