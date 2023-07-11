Dobbs impressed with Goodwood possible Baheer

Baheer could be heading to Goodwood for the Molecomb Stakes after his eyecatching victory at Newbury last week.

The Richard Hannon-trained two-year-old stepped up on his debut when runner-up to shock 150-1 winner Zoulu Chief over the same six-furlong course and distance, taking a novice by a stylish two and a half lengths.

A son of Mehmas, he travelled strongly and was eased before the finish, and jockey Pat Dobbs feels he could be poised to make his mark in better company in the near future.

“His work in the spring was brilliant, but he was gelded because he was getting a little bit out of control,” said Dobbs.

“So that takes him out of a lot of the good races. He’s only won a maiden, but he travels very good and feels like a five-furlong horse.”

Owned by Al Shaqab Racing, Baheer appreciated the fast ground and Dobbs feels only inexperience and immaturity is holding him back.

He added: “There is talk about the Molecomb, but they might put him in a nursery to see what mark he gets first. I think it might possibly be a bit early for him to be a Molecomb horse.

“Fast ground is very important to him – he doesn’t bend his knees a lot. He got beat obviously the first time on soft ground, which was a shock because we couldn’t see him getting beat.

“He is a good horse, but whether you’ll see it in his next run or a couple of runs later, I’m not sure. He has a mind of his own, but a lot of ability – more or less like the boss!” he laughed.