Doncaster preferred destination for prolific Adaay In Asia

Harry Dunlop will keep a weather watch ahead of Adaay In Asia’s bid for a five-timer.

The three-year-old has won four consecutive handicaps for the Lambourn handler, who is retiring at the end of the season.

Adaay In Asia backed up her six-furlong Shergar Cup Sprint success on her penultimate run at Ascot, taking another Class 2 handicap against her own sex over an additional furlong at York earlier this month.

Dunlop has handed her an entry in Sunday’s Listed six-furlong Garrowby Stakes at York, although he could wait for the Group Three Sceptre Stakes over seven furlongs at Doncaster next week.

“It is a slightly difficult one with Adaay In Asia.” said Dunlop. “She likes slightly better ground and we are looking at the Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster.

“I’ve just been a little bit concerned about the weather, hence the reason for the entry for York on Sunday.

“Ideally we would like to go to Doncaster, because it is against her own sex and it is a Group Three as well. The Garrowby is pretty competitive, but we were just a little bit concerned with which way the weather would go. We are hopeful of either option.”

She has gone up quite significantly in the weights and she has been a fantastic filly, but she really should be running in black-type races

Having won off a 13lb higher mark than when her winning spree started, Dunlop feels there is the potential for more progression and Adaay In Asia will now go up in class.

He added: “I put her in various things – like the Ayr Gold Cup – she deserves it now. She has gone up quite significantly in the weights and she has been a fantastic filly, but she really should be running in black-type races. We are looking at all options for her, really.

“She is a good mover and I don’t think she is as quite effective on softer ground, especially when you are in decent races.”

The Group One-winning trainer is permanently closing his yard at the end of the season, having held a licence for 16 years.

He cites the current economic climate as making it increasingly hard to cover the costs of feed, staff and transport for the decision to leave the training ranks.

“I’m very excited about the future,” he insisted. “There are lots of things I hope to do. Training is a tough industry and it is well documented that finding new clients is not easy, and I just felt it was a sensible decision.

“I will try to keep within racing, maybe in the bloodstock side, but hopefully doing some other things outside of it as well.”