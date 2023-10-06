Dragon Leader on the hunt for another big pay day at Redcar

Dragon Leader has already proven to be a real money-spinner this season and will be chasing more sales race riches in the William Hill Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar.

Following a Salisbury double, the Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds-owned juvenile picked up just under £150,000 for winning a similar contest at York in August.

Clive Cox’s son of El Kabeir then had to settle for second best behind Room Service in a Weatherbys-backed event at Doncaster, but still collected almost £60,000 for his efforts that day.

With the weights for Saturday’s Listed-class race again framed around auction ring activities, the bargain buy is once more favoured by conditions.

Sam Hoskins, racing manager for Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds, said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing him run again and it’s a perfect fit in terms of where he sits in the weights because of his sire’s median price.

“The ground was just a bit too soft for him at Doncaster but he still ran a very game race to finish second and it was another good day all round. Hopefully, it will be a little quicker at Redcar on Saturday, as that will suit him much better.

“He doesn’t owe us anything and we’re obviously aware of the fact that it’s the end of a relatively busy first season for him.

“But Clive says he’s going well at home and showing no signs of being over the top, so fingers crossed he holds his form.

“It’s quite nerve-wracking being odds-on for such a valuable race, but we’ve got 15 of his owners going up to Redcar and it promises to be another great day out.”

There is always the temptation for syndicate owners to cash in on a star juvenile, but Dragon Leader’s 16 patrons appear to be in it for the long haul.

“There were quite a few enquiries about him after his win at York but his syndicate are in it for the sport and a bit of fun, so it would have taken an exceptional offer to tempt anyone,” added Hoskins.

“He’s a horse that’s got plenty of scope and we’re all very excited about where he could take us again next season.”

Karl Burke’s Kylian looked the main danger but was taken out on Friday morning when he was found to be lame.

Richard Fahey’s Flaccianello was two and a half lengths adrift of Dragon Leader when fifth at Doncaster last month but has since secured her third success in an Ayr nursery and is the second choice of the bookmakers.