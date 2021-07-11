Dream Of Dreams will return next year
Dream Of Dreams is set to race on next year, despite suffering a recurrence of an old injury which is likely to keep him out for the rest of this season.
Sir Michael Stoute’s seven-year-old won last month’s Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, but has since been affected by the return of ankle problem which has forced him to miss Saturday’s Darley July Cup at Newmarket.
Dream Of Dreams was not given an entry in the Sprint Cup at Haydock in September, which he won last year, suggesting connections are resigned to him being sidelined for the rest of 2021.
“He’s obviously missed the July Cup. He’s very sore and will probably be out for the season,” said Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Saeed Suhail.
“It’s not a serious injury. It’s a small one, but a bad one for a sprinter. It’s the recurrence of an old ankle injury.
“He’ll be coming back next year definitely – he’s a gelding.
“Winning at Ascot was the main one.”