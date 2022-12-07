Drinmore hero Mighty Potter has Christmas options

Mighty Potter could bid for further Grade One honours over the festive period following his brilliant display in the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse on Sunday.

Twice a winner at the highest level over hurdles last season, Gordon Elliott’s charge improved on his successful chasing debut at Down Royal to register another hugely impressive victory.

While excited to see what the rest of the season holds, for now connections are still basking in the glory of a dominant performance in County Meath.

Joey Logan, racing manager for owners Caldwell Construction Ltd, said: “He was very impressive, we were very happy with him and Jack (Kennedy, jockey) was very excited.

“As Gordon said afterwards, you don’t see Jack with a big smile on his face too often. He’s a very quiet person, but he came in and said he jumped savage down the back and he’ll be even better again when they go a better gallop.

“The horse that was second (Gaillard Du Mesnil) is rated 156 and he was 14 lengths in front of the rest, so we’re very happy.”

Mighty Potter holds Christmas entries in the two-mile-one-furlong Racing Post Novice Chase and the three-mile Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown, as well as the Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick over the intermediate distance of two-and-a-half.

A decision on which race he ultimately contests will not be made until nearer the time, but he appears unlikely to take the shortest option, with fellow Caldwell-owned chaser Fil Dor being lined up for that particular contest after impressing on his fencing bow at Navan.

Logan added: “We’re not sure what the plan is at the moment and we’re not in any rush – we’ll let Gordon decide that. The main thing is we’ve seen what Mighty Potter is capable of in a competitive race.

“Fil Dor was very impressive in Navan – he jumped very well, he beat a good horse (Saint Roi) and Jack was very happy with him, too.

“We’ll be aiming to split the two horses up. I think the two-mile race in Leopardstown could be the race for Fil Dor, but we’ll see.”

Another ace in the Caldwell pack is Pied Piper, who has already won at Cheltenham and Down Royal this season and is bound for Leopardstown’s Matheson Hurdle after connections sidestepped a clash with Constitution Hill in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle.

“He’s going to Leopardstown and touch wood he’s in great form,” said Logan.

“It was a good decision to miss the Fighting Fifth, more importantly because we didn’t want to bring him back over to England as he’s already been to Cheltenham this season and we want to keep him fresh.

“We’ll keep tipping away, he’s improving the whole time and getting stronger, so we’re very happy.”