Edwardstone faces acid test at Kempton, says Cannon

Tom Cannon is looking forward to Edwardstone clashing with Nube Negra in the Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton on December 27.

Alan King’s stable star showed he had handled the step up from novice company in style when winning the Tingle Creek at Sandown on his return.

Last season’s Arkle winner had Greaneteen and Shishkin well behind him and, at this stage of the season, looks the biggest threat to Energumene retaining his crown in the Champion Chase come March.

“Edwardstone is a speedy horse and it will take a good one to beat him. Nube Negra is a good horse though and I’m sure it will be a good spectacle,” said Cannon.

“On his day Edwardstone is the quickest horse over two miles you will find and he has got an electric turn of foot when he needs it.

“It is another acid test to see where he stands and hopefully he will put his best foot forward as Nube Negra is a quick horse.

“He has won left-handed, right-handed, on flat tracks and undulating tracks so it doesn’t really matter where it is. He is probably slightly better going left-handed but then he has won two Grade Ones going right-handed.

“This is another stepping stone along the way as we know there is a bigger picture at the end of the day.”

What did surprise Cannon in the Tingle Creek was the ease of his victory, given he has only ever won first time out once before.

“He often needs a few races to build him up as he is quite a big individual and that is what slightly surprised me at Sandown,” said Cannon.

“It was testament to Alan and his team at home that he turned up in pretty much the same sort of form as last year with a bit left to work on.

“He definitely thrives off his racing and we saw that last season. He showed he doesn’t mind having two runs in December when he followed up his win in the Henry VIII at Kempton Park in the Wayward Lad.

“He likes being kept busy and it keeps the pipes open. It is nice to have a horse like that.

“I’ve been in the lucky position that the horse does the talking for me. He is an easy horse to operate and hopefully he will carry on doing the talking for me.”