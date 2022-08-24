Egan: Harry Redknapp has a smart one with Knockhill

John Egan believes Knockhill could “absolutely” develop into a Classic contender for co-owner Harry Redknapp, following an impressive debut at Sandown on Sunday.

The Kevin Philippart De Foy-trained son of Decorated Knight landed the seven-furlong newcomers’ maiden by a neck under Egan.

The vastly-experienced rider purchased the horse at the Tattersalls Guineas Breeze Up and Horses in Training Sale at Newmarket in April.

He hopes to give former West Ham and Tottenham manager Redknapp, who owns the colt in partnership with Orbital Racing Group, a day out on a bigger stage next term.

Sent off a 33-1 shot, Knockhill’s victory may have come as a surprise to punters, but not to the winning jockey.

Egan said: “He is a nice horse. It was brilliant he won. Harry was over the moon with the win. He is a die-hard supporter of the game and he loves his racing and has done for years.

Harry Redknapp part-owns Knockhill (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

“He is as good a two-year-old as I have sat on. He has done some nice pieces of work and he has never ever been asked a question, really.”

There are no immediate plans for Knockhill, although Egan hinted that a trip to the Saudi Cup meeting at Riyadh in February is in the back of connections’ minds.

“He is a very exciting horse,” he added. “Onwards and upwards, and he’ll get a trip. Saudi might not be out of the question – there is that big race in Saudi (Saudi Derby). I would just leave it to Kevin and see what he thinks.

But he absolutely has Classic potential – I have no doubt. He is growing all the time

“But he absolutely has Classic potential – I have no doubt. He is still growing. He is growing all the time. He is not going to be a horse until next year.

“We are looking forward to him next year. It is nice for Harry to have a good one – he needs a big one to get him to the big, big days. It would be nice to see him have a runner in the Epsom Derby, wouldn’t it?”