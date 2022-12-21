El Fabiolo enters Arkle equation with easy Fairyhouse verdict

El Fabiolo put himself firmly in the Arkle picture with a bloodless success on his chasing debut at Fairyhouse.

A dominant winner on his first start for Willie Mullins at Tramore on New Year’s Day, the five-year-old did not run again until pushing Nicky Henderson’s Jonbon close in a Grade One novice hurdle at Aintree in the spring.

On the strength of that form, he was a short price for his reappearance and first start over the larger obstacles in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase and the result was never really in doubt.

Ridden by Paul Townend, the 1-5 favourite went straight to the lead and quickly opened up a significant advantage over his rivals.

He made a couple of minor jumping errors, particularly at the second fence from the finish, but it did not prevent him from scoring by 19 lengths from Colonel Mustard.

Coral cut El Fabiolo to 4-1 from 6-1 for the Arkle Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival in March, making him their joint second-favourite alongside stablemate Appreciate It, who was similarly impressive on his fencing bow at Punchestown on Monday.

Jonbon remains at the head of the market at 11-8.

“He’ll learn from that, I think. He’s not there yet but there is a brilliant jump in him,” Townend said of El Fabiolo.

“He didn’t have much racing last year but I think he’s going to be a smart horse. His run against Jonbon looks good now.

“He looked like a chaser and he probably wasn’t over-raced for that reason last year.

“A better race will suit him and he could end up going up in trip as well – he’s versatile enough I think.”