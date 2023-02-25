Elite Power is a special winner for Dettori in Dirt Sprint
Frankie Dettori brought Elite Power with a devastating run down the centre of the track to win the Riyadh Dirt Sprint.
Slightly taken off his feet in the early stages, the Eclipse Award winner engaged overdrive inside the final two furlongs and ran out a wide margin scorer.
Winner of the Breeders’ Cup Sprint last time out, Elite Power was simply in a different league to his rivals – but this was a poignant success for Dettori.
He was sporting the silks of the famous Juddmonte operation, founded by the late Saudi prince Khalid Abdullah and worn to many big-race wins by Dettori on the likes of Enable and most recently in the Dewhurst on Chaldean.
“The first word that comes to mind is ‘aeroplane’,” said Dettori of the Bill Mott-trained five-year-old.
“As soon as I asked him to get a little bit closer he just took off and the race was over.
“The Abdullah family has been so good for the sport and I love the colours. It’s given the locals something to cheer about.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox