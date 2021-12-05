Elliott continues winning streak with Sunday treble

Gordon Elliott followed up Saturday’s spectacular seven-timer at Navan by saddling an across-the-card treble on Sunday.

Fresh from winning all but one of the races run at his local track, the Cullentra House handler enjoyed a double at Punchestown and a victory at Cork to round off a memorable weekend.

Elliott teamed up with Davy Russell for his two Punchestown winners, with Top Bandit (5-6 favourite) the first to strike gold in the opening BetVictor Loyalty Club Rated Novice Hurdle.

Top Bandit jumps the final flight at Punchestown (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

“It was a lovely race for him. Davy said he had to go when he did – probably sooner than he wanted to,” said the trainer.

“He wouldn’t be one for the real depths of winter, so we’ll probably give him a break at some stage and have him back for the spring.

“Yesterday was an unbelievable day and all the horses are fine this morning. I’m absolutely thrilled.”

Elliott and Russell later combined with Party Central (3-1), who touched off stablemate Humble Glory by a head to claim Listed honours in the BetVictor Proud To Support Irish Racing Mares Novice Hurdle.

Elliott, who also won the opening race at Cork with Iberique Du Seuil, said of Party Central: “She’s a good mare. I’d say if Davy had his time back he’d have waited a bit longer. He said she shocked him as she leapt on the bridle when he gave her a squeeze three out.

“She was lame after the last day and it’s nice to get head back in front.

“The Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham is the main aim and she will probably have one more run before that.

“Humble Glory ran well and gets some black type, so everyone is happy.”

Gavin Cromwell’s Shantou Lucky justified 4-1 favouritism in division one of the Old House, Kill Handicap Hurdle, while division two went to Tony Martin’s 7-2 market leader Gain De Cause.

Glenquin Castle was one of two winners for owner JP McManus (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

The Martin Brassil-trained Glenquin Castle (11-8 favourite) was a second winner for Gain De Cause’s owner JP McManus in the Hanlon Concrete Handicap Chase.

Newcomer Sandor Clegane provided Paul Nolan with a welcome winner in the concluding bumper following the fatal injury suffered by stable star Latest Exhibition at Fairyhouse a week ago.

Nolan said: “It’s virtually the same owners as Latest Exhibition and we’re delighted today the way he did it. He was very professional and hopefully he’ll kick on. He schools well.

“We’ll probably go for a winners’ bumper. He’s a fine, big horse and hopefully he stays trouble free.

“It’s been a horrible week. They have been tremendously lucky colours for us and great people. It’s great win for them after what happened last week.”