Elliott hoping to make it magnificent seven in Drinmore

Three Stripe Life and Mighty Potter give Gordon Elliott a formidable hand in his bid for a seventh victory in the Bar One Racing Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse on Sunday.

Subsequent Gold Cup hero Don Cossack (2013), Delta Work (2018) and Envoi Allen (2020) are among the Cullentra handler’s previous winners of the Grade One contest and this year he saddles two Grade One-winning hurdlers who are one from one over fences.

Three Stripe Life, whose top-level success was achieved at Aintree in the spring, made a smart start to his chasing career at Naas three weeks ago and will be ridden by Davy Russell.

Mighty Potter, the mount of Jack Kennedy, won Grade One novice hurdles at Leopardstown and Punchestown last term and won comfortably on his fencing bow at Down Royal.

“Mighty Potter schooled very well on Monday – Jack had a smile on his face and when he’s smiling I’m happy,” said Elliott.

“He’s gone more relaxed this year than he was last year. It was job done in Down Royal – there was nothing too pretty about it and he had to do all the donkey work himself, which wasn’t ideal, but we think he’s nice.

“Three Stripe Life blew very hard after his race in Naas. He’s a big, gross horse and I’d say there could be a lot of improvement to come.”

The biggest threat to the Elliott pair appears to be Joseph O’Brien’s Banbridge, who looked the part on his chasing debut at Cheltenham last month.

A five-strong team for Willie Mullins includes Gaillard Du Mesnil, who was placed behind the top-class trio of Bob Olinger, Galopin Des Champs and L’Homme Presse last season, but remains a novice for this having failed to get his head in front over the larger obstacles thus far.

“The Drinmore hasn’t been a lucky race for us recently – Valseur Lido was our last winner in 2014,” said the champion trainer’s son and assistant, Patrick.

“Gaillard Du Mesnil would look the best of ours. He’s got some top form and he’s a second-season novice, but it’s his first run of the season and a lot of ours have been caught out on their first run, so that will make life hard for him.”

The Closutton handler also saddles dual chase winner Adamantly Chosen, three-time chase victor Authorized Art, talented mare El Barra and JP McManus-owned outsider Shadow Rider.

Mullins added: “Adamantly Chosen and Authorized Art are both horses who seem to be significantly better chasers than they were hurdlers and they’re obviously hard fit and have experience.

“But when you look back at the previous winners of this race they’re all horses that were Grade One horses before, so they’re going to need to step up again.

“El Barra has plenty of experience and Graded form, but again she’d need a career-best to beat Gordon’s horses I think.”

Owner-trainer Barry Connell has high hopes for Enniskerry, who is two from two over fences following triumphs at Galway and Roscommon.

He said: “He’s not been off the bridle in his two runs and is a much better chaser than he was hurdler – I think he’ll be bang there.

“Some of the other horses in the race are possibly more winter type horses. There’s the possibility of some rain on Sunday, but I don’t think they’re going to get much and we’d prefer it if the rain stays away as Enniskerry handles good ground.

“He’s in good condition, so we’ll let him take his chance anyway and see how we go.”

Noel Meade’s Thedevilscoachman and Visionarian from Peter Fahey’s yard complete the field.