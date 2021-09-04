Emaraaty Ana is Sprint Cup hero
15:52pm, Sat 04 Sep 2021
Emaraaty Ana held the late thrust of hot favourite Starman to win a thrilling race for the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.
The five-year-old gelding, trained by Kevin Ryan, showed his 40-1 second to Winter Power in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York last month was no fluke as he took the Group One showpiece over six furlongs.
Art Power burst out of the stalls and soon set up a decent lead, with Supremacy leading the pack and Emaraaty Ana close to the pace.
Emaraaty Ana (11-1) picked off Art Power over a furlong out and set sail for home.
Starman, who was under pressure some way out, stayed on strongly – but Emaraaty Ana held on by a short head. Chil Chil was three-quarters of a length back in third, with Happy Romance fourth.