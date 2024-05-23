Enchanting performance sets Ffrench Davis filly up for Ascot

Enchanted Empress overcame a tardy start to land the Listed-class Orbital Veterinary Services National Stakes at Sandown.

Hawaiian was sent off favourite to further enhance the excellent record of Richard Hannon senior and junior in this contest and he set the pace after breaking swiftly.

However, the market leader failed to last home in testing conditions, with the Dominic Ffrench Davis-trained Enchanted Empress staying on strongly under David Egan to beat Rock Hunter by half a length.

The 4-1 winner had edged out the same runner-up by a neck at Ascot last time out to build on an opening Wolverhampton success, and in doing so continued the great early run of results for promising young sire Sergei Prokofiev.

Brocklesby victor Zminiature was another doing all his best work at the finish to take an eyecatching third.

“She’s a tough filly, she just got herself out of trouble as she sat back in the stalls a little bit and missed the kick,” said Ffrench Davis.

“She had the class and speed to get herself out of trouble. We always thought she was an Albany filly, but I think we’re leaning now towards the Queen Mary because she’s got sharper with every run.

“It should be ideal, David was very much of the mind that five furlongs at Ascot was going to be fine.

“She’s got a fantastic attitude, she hadn’t done a lot between her last run and Ascot and here and she was actually a bit fresh today.

“She took a bit of waking up in her first run, but I think she knows what it’s all about now.”

He added of the Amo Racing-owned winner: “Kia (Joorabchian) puts a great investment into the game and he deserves to have a few good ones. It’s great to be able to build up something good enough to go to Royal Ascot.

“She seems to cope with any ground, she won on the all-weather at Wolverhampton, she won goodish ground at Ascot and it didn’t bother her here today. A good horse will go on any ground.”