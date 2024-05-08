Enfranchise secures Tipple triumph

Enfranchise stayed on strongly to land the Listed-class Irish Stallion Farms EBF Vintage Tipple Stakes at Gowran Park on her seasonal reappearance.

Shark Hanlon’s versatile mare was a winner both on the Flat and over hurdles last year and signed off with a 50-1 second in Galway’s Oyster Stakes at this level.

Gavin Ryan settled the six-year-old just off the pace in this contest over a mile and six furlongs, biding his time in behind the front-running Vischio.

Countess Of Tyrone and Joupe came through to take things up early on in the home straight, but it was ultimately Enfranchise who finished off best of all to prevail by two lengths at 16-1.

Hanlon said: “She is a filly that we always thought a lot of. She won the Oaks last year in Down Royal and she loves that ground, she galloped them into the ground.

“I thought she’d run well but didn’t know if she was fit enough. She was doing everything right at home.

“I think she’s better over two miles and I’d definitely go up in trip, rather than down in trip.

“There is a hurdle race in Galway that we have picked out for her and there are plenty of Group races on the Flat. She loves soft ground and I think the Group One (Prix du) Cadran in France would suit her.”

Empress Of Beauty just came out on top following a great battle with Goldana in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Victor McCalmont Memorial Stakes over an extended nine furlongs.

Henry de Bromhead’s four-year-old looked set to record a convincing victory when sweeping past pacesetter Goldana two furlongs from home, but the 10-11 favourite showed tremendous spirit to rally late on.

However, 5-1 chance Empress Of Beauty just held off that renewed challenge to score by a short-head.

De Bromhead said: “We were hoping for a good run. She’s a big girl and I’d say she just had enough at the end of last season.

“She had been working well this year and it was lovely to see her do it on ground that she wouldn’t be too keen on.

“She is a lot stronger this year. She’s a big, scopey filly and we just felt that she fell away a bit last year. She is really filling her frame out now and this year could be really exciting now.”