Epsom’s Derby Day celebrations to honour Queen’s Platinum Jubilee remain in place

Celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will go ahead as planned at Epsom on Saturday, despite the fact Her Majesty will no longer be in attendance.

The Queen was present for Thursday’s historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations, including a double balcony appearance and a beacon lighting, but watched Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on television after suffering “discomfort” following the first day of activities.

It had been indicated over the weekend that the Queen was unlikely to make Derby Day and Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday afternoon that the monarch, who has been experiencing episodic mobility problems, would not be at the track and is likely to watch the race on television at Windsor Castle instead.

The Cazoo Derby card is part of the official Jubilee celebrations and the track still intends to honour the Queen, with 40 riders who have ridden for the owner-breeder donning the royal silks to form a guard of honour, while a number of her former racehorses will parade at the course.

The Queen watches on at Epsom in 2019 (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)

Epsom tweeted: “We would like to wish Her Majesty The Queen a wonderful Platinum Jubilee. It is a rare occasion that The Queen is unable to join us at Epsom Downs but we are delighted she plans to enjoy Derby Day on television.

“We have big plans to celebrate Her Majesty’s contribution to horseracing and the nation, and these will continue in full tomorrow.

“The Derby is a unique race and we are looking forward to welcoming people in their thousands to help us create a spectacular carnival atmosphere.”

Tickets for Epsom’s paid enclosures on Saturday are sell out with a crowd of 36,000 anticipated, plus racegoers on the Hill, which is free to access.