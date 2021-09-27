Exit Poll earns Roscommon verdict

Exit Poll dug deep to claim a third win over fences in the Ballymore Group Irish EBF Kilbegnet Novice Chase at Roscommon

Previously successful at Leopardstown in March and on his latest appearance in a handicap chase at Kilbeggan, Jessica Harrington’s charge was an 85-40 chance as he reverted to novice company for this Grade Three feature.

The seven-year-old did not have things all his own way, with first 5-4 favourite Bold Enough looking a big challenger jumping the second fence from home before his effort petered out.

Embittered then looked the most likely to prevail when joining Exit Poll at the final obstacle, but Harrington’s seven-year-old refused to give in under a strong ride from Sean O’Keeffe – and there was a neck between the pair at the line.

Bold Enough was a further 13 lengths behind in third.

O’Keeffe said: “It was a good performance, and he was very game. He stuck his head out really well for me from the back of the last.

Jessica Harrington won the Roscommon feature with Exit Poll (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Archive)

“In fairness I needed him at every fence down the straight, and he came for me every time – he was very good.

“He’s probably a horse that will be better over two and a half miles, so that was a good performance today over two.

“He was just sticky at one, but in fairness he did jump well. He’s just taken a while to come with his jumping but he’s very good now.

“It’s great for the owners – and it’s great that Mrs Harrington put me up on him in this kind of race too.”