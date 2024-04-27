Ezeliya stakes Classic claim with Salsabil verdict

Ezeliya ended Purple Lily’s unbeaten start to her career when running down Paddy Twomey’s filly in the closing stages of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Salsabil Stakes at Navan.

Winner of a Cork maiden on her second outing last season, the Dermot Weld-trained Ezeliya was a 9-1 shot in a strong Listed race.

Purple Lily appeared to have everything covered as Billy Lee unleased down on the outside of Everlasting and Caught You Looking, but Chris Hayes, who had been pushing away for some time on Ezeliya, was getting a real tune out of his filly.

She flew home to win by half a length and earn a quote of 16-1 from Coral for the Betfred Oaks at Epsom.

“I thought she would run a big race and she did,” said Weld.

“It was a very true-run Group race and they went a real good gallop for a mile and a quarter.

“Chris took his time on her. He planned to sit a little bit closer but the pace they were going he waited. I loved the way she attacked the hill and saw her race out well. Better ground will suit her better.”

She is a Group One filly - lots to look forward to

Ezeliya is a daughter of Dubawi out of Eziyra, who was a multiple Group race winner for Weld and placed third behind Enable in the 2017 Irish Oaks.

He added: “It is a lovely family – a good, tough family and I think she will get a mile and a half.

“She is a Group One filly – lots to look forward to.”

When asked about the Epsom and Irish Oaks, he replied: “She is in both and we will review it and see.

“We will see how she progresses during the week and make a decision in two weeks.”